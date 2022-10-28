An unscheduled late night train arrives at Tokyo station on 15 August, the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. Boarding the train are spirits of great men who died honourable deaths in the war more than 60 years ago. They have come to the modern world to see their homeland as a peaceful country and to tell the lingering spirits of the war dead about the current conditions.
|Maki Horikita
|Kasai Youko (past)
|Shun Oguri
|Sublieutenant Kitani
|Takeshi Kitano
|Private First Class Oomiya
|Osamu Mukai
|Sublieutenant Kusaka
