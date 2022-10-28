Not Available

Kikoku

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An unscheduled late night train arrives at Tokyo station on 15 August, the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. Boarding the train are spirits of great men who died honourable deaths in the war more than 60 years ago. They have come to the modern world to see their homeland as a peaceful country and to tell the lingering spirits of the war dead about the current conditions.

Cast

Maki HorikitaKasai Youko (past)
Shun OguriSublieutenant Kitani
Takeshi KitanoPrivate First Class Oomiya
Osamu MukaiSublieutenant Kusaka

