Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The Bride unwaveringly continues on her "roaring rampage of revenge" against the band of assassins who had tried to kill her and her unborn child. The woman visits each of her former associates one by one, checking off the victims on her Death List Five until there's nothing left to do … but kill Bill.
|Uma Thurman
|Beatrix 'The Bride' Kiddo
|David Carradine
|Bill
|Daryl Hannah
|Elle Driver
|Michael Madsen
|Budd
|Gordon Liu Chia-Hui
|Pai Mei
|Michael Parks
|Esteban Vihaio
