2004

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 15th, 2004

Studio

Super Cool ManChu

The Bride unwaveringly continues on her "roaring rampage of revenge" against the band of assassins who had tried to kill her and her unborn child. The woman visits each of her former associates one by one, checking off the victims on her Death List Five until there's nothing left to do … but kill Bill.

Cast

Uma ThurmanBeatrix 'The Bride' Kiddo
David CarradineBill
Daryl HannahElle Driver
Michael MadsenBudd
Gordon Liu Chia-HuiPai Mei
Michael ParksEsteban Vihaio

View Full Cast >

Images

13 More Images