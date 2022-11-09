Not Available

Kill Command

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bandito

Set in a near future, technology-reliant society that pits man against killing machines. Against this backdrop an elite army unit is helicoptered to a remote, off-the-grid island training facility. What starts out as a simple training exercise for Captain Bukes and his tight-knit unit, descends into a terrifying battle to the death, as the marines discover the island is overrun by an enemy that transcends the human concept of evil.

Cast

Vanessa KirbyMills
Thure LindhardtCaptain Bukes
David AjalaDrifter
Tom McKayCutbill
Deborah RosanLaboratory Technician
Bentley KaluRobinson

View Full Cast >

Images