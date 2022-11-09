Kill Command

Set in a near future, technology-reliant society that pits man against killing machines. Against this backdrop an elite army unit is helicoptered to a remote, off-the-grid island training facility. What starts out as a simple training exercise for Captain Bukes and his tight-knit unit, descends into a terrifying battle to the death, as the marines discover the island is overrun by an enemy that transcends the human concept of evil.
|Vanessa Kirby
|Mills
|Thure Lindhardt
|Captain Bukes
|David Ajala
|Drifter
|Tom McKay
|Cutbill
|Deborah Rosan
|Laboratory Technician
|Bentley Kalu
|Robinson
View Full Cast >