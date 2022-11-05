Not Available

Kill the Man

    The two owners of the Long Shot Copies shop struggle against a copying giant, King Co. Having gotten their start from a $100,000 windfall when one of them hit a promotional mid-court basketball shot, they have to find a way to keep their company afloat or fold. Thus starts a series of gimmicks and a war against the opposition, particularly after they are visited by a corporate thug.

    Cast

    		Luke WilsonStanley Simon
    		Joshua MalinaBob Stein
    		Paula DevicqVicki Livingston
    		Teri GarrMrs. Livingston
    		Michael McKeanMr. Livingston
    		Brian Doyle-MurrayGrumpy Senior

