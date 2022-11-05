Kill the Man

The two owners of the Long Shot Copies shop struggle against a copying giant, King Co. Having gotten their start from a $100,000 windfall when one of them hit a promotional mid-court basketball shot, they have to find a way to keep their company afloat or fold. Thus starts a series of gimmicks and a war against the opposition, particularly after they are visited by a corporate thug.
|Luke Wilson
|Stanley Simon
|Joshua Malina
|Bob Stein
|Paula Devicq
|Vicki Livingston
|Teri Garr
|Mrs. Livingston
|Michael McKean
|Mr. Livingston
|Brian Doyle-Murray
|Grumpy Senior
