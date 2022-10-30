Not Available

Voleurz' eighth feature-length film showcases the antics and exploits of the Voleurz family, and features snowboarders and skiers forced against each other in an all out bloodbath. Who will take the throne? Kill Your Boredom highlights include riding from newly appointed Voleurz snowboarder Geoff Brown jumping unique road gaps and adding a double cork in the backcountry to his already heavy bag of tricks; skier Rob Heule shows us what it takes to be skiing’s up-and-coming urban slayer, proving that the infamous 5-kink elbow rail in Calgary is actually possible; and of course, the hilarious and not-to-be-missed Winter Volympics will once again leave your mom asking, “who are these morons?”