Killer Without a Face

A series of murders happen in an old Italian castle.The unknown killer dispatches his victims by shooting them to death with a pistol.Barbara,the unhinged owner is the chief suspect.But not everything is quite as it seems...The film is set in the Balsorano Castle and is shot in expressionistic black-and-white.The action is pretty dull,albeit there are some mildly suspenseful stalking scenes.
|Giuliano Raffaelli
|Walter MacDonald
|Gianni Medici
|John Brenton
|Janine Reynaud
|Francis
|Lawrence Tierney
|The Mute
|Luigi Batzella
|Clark
|Anita Todesco
|Mary
