Not Available

Killer Without a Face

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dolomiti Cinematografica

A series of murders happen in an old Italian castle.The unknown killer dispatches his victims by shooting them to death with a pistol.Barbara,the unhinged owner is the chief suspect.But not everything is quite as it seems...The film is set in the Balsorano Castle and is shot in expressionistic black-and-white.The action is pretty dull,albeit there are some mildly suspenseful stalking scenes.

Cast

Giuliano RaffaelliWalter MacDonald
Gianni MediciJohn Brenton
Janine ReynaudFrancis
Lawrence TierneyThe Mute
Luigi BatzellaClark
Anita TodescoMary

View Full Cast >

Images