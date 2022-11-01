Not Available

Killerjagd. Töte mich, wenn du kannst

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young woman (Alexandra Neldel) begins to work collecting emergency calls when get one that puts she on the trail of a serial murderer who, for some strange reason, she intends to become involved in the case. Furthermore yet another teenager has been kidnapped. Police do not know where to start, but it surely depend to find the victim alive.

Cast

Alexandra NeldelAnna Winter
Clemens SchickMarco Lorenz
Karoline SchuchCaroline Fischer
Waldemar KobusPatrick Stimmler
Matthias MatschkePierre Ohmsen
Stefan MehrenRobert Schlienz

View Full Cast >

Images