Killerjagd. Töte mich, wenn du kannst

A young woman (Alexandra Neldel) begins to work collecting emergency calls when get one that puts she on the trail of a serial murderer who, for some strange reason, she intends to become involved in the case. Furthermore yet another teenager has been kidnapped. Police do not know where to start, but it surely depend to find the victim alive.
|Alexandra Neldel
|Anna Winter
|Clemens Schick
|Marco Lorenz
|Karoline Schuch
|Caroline Fischer
|Waldemar Kobus
|Patrick Stimmler
|Matthias Matschke
|Pierre Ohmsen
|Stefan Mehren
|Robert Schlienz
View Full Cast >