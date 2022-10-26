Not Available

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Disney Channel

Dr. Drakken has an evil new plot for world domination, but his ultimate success depends upon finding out KP's weakness which may involve a new hottie at Middleton High School named Eric, who suddenly sparks feelings in Ron about Kim that resemble much more than friendship. To make matters worse, Bueno Nacho, Ron's favorite fast food chain has turned sour on him by bombarding him with little Devils

Cast

Will FriedleRon Stoppable (voice)
Nancy CartwrightRufus (voice)
Tahj MowryWade (voice)
Gary ColeDr. Possible (voice)
John DiMaggioDr. Drakken (voice)
Raven-SymonéMonique (voice)

