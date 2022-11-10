1986

Kin-dza-dza!

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1986

Studio

Mosfilm

The story takes place on the desert planet "Pluke" in the "Kin-dza-dza" galaxy, where two Soviet humans previously unknown to each other ("Uncle Vova", a gruff construction foreman from Moscow, and "The Fiddler", a student from Georgia) are stranded due to an accidental encounter with an alien teleportation device. The movie describes their long quest to find a way back home.

Cast

Stanislav LyubshinVladimir Nikolaevich Mashkov - 'Uncle Vova'
Evgeni LeonovWef - The Wandering Chatlanian Singer
Yuriy YakovlevBee - The Wandering Patsak Singer
Levan GabriadzeGedevan Alexandrovich Alexidze - 'Fiddler'
Lev PerfilovKyrr - The Chatlanian-Dissident
Irina ShmelevaTsan - The Desert Stage-Cart Driver

View Full Cast >

Images