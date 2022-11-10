The story takes place on the desert planet "Pluke" in the "Kin-dza-dza" galaxy, where two Soviet humans previously unknown to each other ("Uncle Vova", a gruff construction foreman from Moscow, and "The Fiddler", a student from Georgia) are stranded due to an accidental encounter with an alien teleportation device. The movie describes their long quest to find a way back home.
|Stanislav Lyubshin
|Vladimir Nikolaevich Mashkov - 'Uncle Vova'
|Evgeni Leonov
|Wef - The Wandering Chatlanian Singer
|Yuriy Yakovlev
|Bee - The Wandering Patsak Singer
|Levan Gabriadze
|Gedevan Alexandrovich Alexidze - 'Fiddler'
|Lev Perfilov
|Kyrr - The Chatlanian-Dissident
|Irina Shmeleva
|Tsan - The Desert Stage-Cart Driver
