1950

Kind Hearts and Coronets

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 1950

Studio

Ealing Studios

Louis Mazzini's mother belongs to the aristocratic family D'Ascoyne, but she ran away with an opera singer. Therefore, she and Louis were rejected by the D'Ascoynes. Once adult, Louis decides to avenges his mother and him, by becoming the next Duke of the family. Murdering every potential successor is clearly the safest way to achieve his goal.

Cast

Dennis PriceLouis
Valerie HobsonEdith
Joan GreenwoodSibella
Alec GuinnessThe D'Ascoyne Family: The Duke / The Banker / The Parson / The General / The Admiral / Young Ascoyne / Young Henry / Lady Agatha
Audrey FildesMama
Miles MallesonThe Hangman

