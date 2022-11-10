Kind Hearts and Coronets

Louis Mazzini's mother belongs to the aristocratic family D'Ascoyne, but she ran away with an opera singer. Therefore, she and Louis were rejected by the D'Ascoynes. Once adult, Louis decides to avenges his mother and him, by becoming the next Duke of the family. Murdering every potential successor is clearly the safest way to achieve his goal.
|Dennis Price
|Louis
|Valerie Hobson
|Edith
|Joan Greenwood
|Sibella
|Alec Guinness
|The D'Ascoyne Family: The Duke / The Banker / The Parson / The General / The Admiral / Young Ascoyne / Young Henry / Lady Agatha
|Audrey Fildes
|Mama
|Miles Malleson
|The Hangman
