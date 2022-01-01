1990

Kindergarten Cop

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1990

Studio

Universal Pictures

Hard-edged cop John Kimble gets more than he bargained for when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to get the goods on a brutal drug lord while at the same time protecting the man's young son. Pitted against a class of boisterous moppets whose antics try his patience and test his mettle, Kimble may have met his match … in more ways than one.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerKimble
Penelope Ann MillerJoyce
Pamela ReedPhoebe
Linda HuntMiss Schlowski
Richard TysonCrisp
Alix KoromzayCindy

View Full Cast >

Images