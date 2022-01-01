Kindergarten Cop

Hard-edged cop John Kimble gets more than he bargained for when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to get the goods on a brutal drug lord while at the same time protecting the man's young son. Pitted against a class of boisterous moppets whose antics try his patience and test his mettle, Kimble may have met his match … in more ways than one.
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Kimble
|Penelope Ann Miller
|Joyce
|Pamela Reed
|Phoebe
|Linda Hunt
|Miss Schlowski
|Richard Tyson
|Crisp
|Alix Koromzay
|Cindy
View Full Cast >