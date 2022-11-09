Not Available

Kindred Spirits

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Chloe, a single mother in a relationship with Alex, has her life turned upside down when her younger sister, Sadie, comes home after a long, unexplained absence. Though Sadie seems to want to settle in with her sister and 17-year-old niece (becoming quite a handful herself), she’s actually a deeply disturbed young woman who has a sinister agenda regarding anyone who gets between her and her big sister.

Cast

Thora BirchChloe
Macon BlairAlex
Sasha FrolovaNicole
Caitlin StaseySadie

View Full Cast >

Images