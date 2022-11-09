Kindred Spirits

Chloe, a single mother in a relationship with Alex, has her life turned upside down when her younger sister, Sadie, comes home after a long, unexplained absence. Though Sadie seems to want to settle in with her sister and 17-year-old niece (becoming quite a handful herself), she’s actually a deeply disturbed young woman who has a sinister agenda regarding anyone who gets between her and her big sister.
|Thora Birch
|Chloe
|Macon Blair
|Alex
|Sasha Frolova
|Nicole
|Caitlin Stasey
|Sadie
