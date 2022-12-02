Uno has a fantastic gift: he can talk and listen to cars since he was a child. After a new law prohibiting the use of aged cars puts his father's taxi company in danger, he takes a decision to recover an old family car into a “new one”, and its name is King Car – a car that speaks, listen, and even fall in love. A car that has plans for everyone.
|Matheus Nachtergaele
|Zé Macaco
|Luciano Pedro Jr.
|Ninho
|Juliane Elting
|Mercedes
|Clara Pinheiro de Oliveira
|Amora
|Tavinho Teixeira
|Deputado Audileyson
|Okado do Canal
|Pato
