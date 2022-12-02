Not Available

King Car

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Aroma Filmes

    Uno has a fantastic gift: he can talk and listen to cars since he was a child. After a new law prohibiting the use of aged cars puts his father's taxi company in danger, he takes a decision to recover an old family car into a “new one”, and its name is King Car – a car that speaks, listen, and even fall in love. A car that has plans for everyone.

    Cast

    		Matheus NachtergaeleZé Macaco
    		Luciano Pedro Jr.Ninho
    		Juliane EltingMercedes
    		Clara Pinheiro de OliveiraAmora
    		Tavinho TeixeiraDeputado Audileyson
    		Okado do CanalPato

    View Full Cast >

    Images