Not Available

King Diamond at The Stone, San Francisco, CA, USA Funeral Arrival Come to the Sabbath The Portrait The Family Ghost The 7th Day of July 1777 Halloween Omens Drum Solo Abigail Guitar Solo Evil No Presents for Christmas Blondies Detroit, MI 1986-07-26 1. The Candle 2. Haunted 3. Come To The Sabbath 4. The Portrait 5. Halloween 6. Dressed In White 7. Evil 8. Gypsy