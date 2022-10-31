Not Available

One night, Chiemi Honda (Yurina Kumai) and childhood friend Nobuaki Kanazawa (Dori Sakurada) receive an email. The sender is the King and the subject of the email is "King Game." The email states that if the recipient does not complete the king's order within 24 hours then they will be punished. Since that first email all of Chiemi's classmates receive an email from the King. At first, students think it's a joke, but perform the orders anyways. Gradually, the orders become worse. Finally, 2 classmates who do not follow the orders are punished. Then classmates start to disappear in sequence. Maria Iwamura stares at one classmate coldly. With Maria Iwamura (Airi Suzuki), Chiema Honda gets closer to uncovering the identity of the King, but tragedy is about to come to Chiemi ....