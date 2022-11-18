King of Rock City

Not Available

Three bestfriends, Dey (Derry Neo), Ba’on (G-voiz) and Sabun (Dallas Pratama) live in a marginalised area in Jakarta where there harbors no certainty, safety and much less harmony. Dey is fearless. Ba’on is unable to speak because his tongue is cut. Sabun is a pious young man. Dey and Ba’on sell marijuana produced by Prof (Norman Akyuwen) while Sabun sells pirated DVDs without recognizing that his merchandise are illegal. One day Ba’on helps Mel (Tya Arifin) who almost gets robbed. Incidentally for a long time he has been admiring her, a tv star-cum-model. But Mel’s encounter with Ba’on and friends entails some serious consequences because the robber has another, more dangerous goal.