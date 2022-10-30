King Of The Hammers 6: Vindication

Not Available

Get behind the wheel alongside some of Ultra4's fastest teams as you ride along with an inside look at what it is like to run one of the hardest off road races on planet earth, the King of the Hammers. Over 100 teams would take part in the race that would determine who would be King in Johnson Valley, CA. In addition, motorcycle riders and stock/ modified vehicles from around the world would gather to compete in the newly created King of the Motos & EMC/UTV competition, pitting them against not only each other, but over 150 miles of harsh desert with no outside assistance.