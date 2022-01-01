1993

King of the Hill

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 1993

Studio

Gramercy Pictures

Based on the Depression-era bildungsroman memoir of writer A. E. Hotchner, the film follows the story of a boy struggling to survive on his own in a hotel in St. Louis after his mother is committed to a sanatorium with tuberculosis. His father, a German immigrant and traveling salesman working for the Hamilton Watch Company, is off on long trips from which the boy cannot be certain he will return.

Cast

Jeroen KrabbéMr. Kurlander
Lisa EichhornMrs. Kurlander
Karen AllenMiss Mathey
Spalding GrayMr. Mungo
Elizabeth McGovernLydia
Adrien BrodyLester

View Full Cast >

Images