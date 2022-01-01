King of the Hill

Based on the Depression-era bildungsroman memoir of writer A. E. Hotchner, the film follows the story of a boy struggling to survive on his own in a hotel in St. Louis after his mother is committed to a sanatorium with tuberculosis. His father, a German immigrant and traveling salesman working for the Hamilton Watch Company, is off on long trips from which the boy cannot be certain he will return.
|Jeroen Krabbé
|Mr. Kurlander
|Lisa Eichhorn
|Mrs. Kurlander
|Karen Allen
|Miss Mathey
|Spalding Gray
|Mr. Mungo
|Elizabeth McGovern
|Lydia
|Adrien Brody
|Lester
