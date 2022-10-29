1941

King of the Zombies

  • Horror
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 1941

Studio

Monogram Pictures

During World War II, a small plane somewhere over the Caribbean runs low on fuel and is blown off course by a storm. Guided by a faint radio signal, they crash-land on an island. The passenger, his manservant and the pilot take refuge in a mansion owned by a doctor. The quick-witted yet easily-frightened manservant soon becomes convinced the mansion is haunted by zombies and ghosts.

Cast

Joan WoodburyBarbara Winslow
Mantan MorelandJefferson 'Jeff' Jackson
Henry VictorDr. Miklos Sangre
John ArcherBill Summers
Patricia StaceyAlyce Sangre
Guy UsherAdmiral Wainwright

View Full Cast >

Images