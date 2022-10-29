King of the Zombies

During World War II, a small plane somewhere over the Caribbean runs low on fuel and is blown off course by a storm. Guided by a faint radio signal, they crash-land on an island. The passenger, his manservant and the pilot take refuge in a mansion owned by a doctor. The quick-witted yet easily-frightened manservant soon becomes convinced the mansion is haunted by zombies and ghosts.
|Joan Woodbury
|Barbara Winslow
|Mantan Moreland
|Jefferson 'Jeff' Jackson
|Henry Victor
|Dr. Miklos Sangre
|John Archer
|Bill Summers
|Patricia Stacey
|Alyce Sangre
|Guy Usher
|Admiral Wainwright
