Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects

A Tokyo businessman (Hiroshi Hada), transferred to L.A, molests a teenage girl on a train. It turns out that the girl is the daughter of a vice cop. But in one of those plot twists that can only occur in the movies, the cop is assigned to find the businessman's own daughter who has been kidnapped and forced into a teen prostitution ring.
|Peggy Lipton
|Kathleen Crowe
|James Pax
|Hiroshi Hada
|Juan Fernández
|Duke
|Perry Lopez
|Eddie Rios
|Marion Yue
|Mr. Kazuko Hada (as Marion Kodama Yue)
|Bill McKinney
|Father Burke
