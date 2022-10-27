1989

Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 2nd, 1989

Studio

Cannon Group

A Tokyo businessman (Hiroshi Hada), transferred to L.A, molests a teenage girl on a train. It turns out that the girl is the daughter of a vice cop. But in one of those plot twists that can only occur in the movies, the cop is assigned to find the businessman's own daughter who has been kidnapped and forced into a teen prostitution ring.

Cast

Peggy LiptonKathleen Crowe
James PaxHiroshi Hada
Juan FernándezDuke
Perry LopezEddie Rios
Marion YueMr. Kazuko Hada (as Marion Kodama Yue)
Bill McKinneyFather Burke

View Full Cast >

Images