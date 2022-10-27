Not Available

In this Shot-on-Video production, Kinnaree is about two brothers, Pong and Pun who are competing in a road rally race somewhere in the forested areas of Thailand, when they accidentally strike a completely naked beautiful woman with their car. She isn’t human though, she’s a Kinnaree, a thai mythological figure that is half bird and half woman that lives in the Himmapan jungle. After recovery, she asked to be taken back to the Rimthan Waterfall with hope to find her bretherns. Her and her kind, enjoy frolicking nude in waterfalls and splashing each other. But news of their existence spread. A pervy old hunter wants to capture them for his own nefarious purposes.