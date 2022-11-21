Not Available

Kipas Hikmat is about the state of Damascus and Basyrah. Prince of Damascus wants to conquer Basyrah but at the same time he dedicated his identity concealed from Basyrah population. On a day in urban commotion Basyrah, Princess Norain helped Prince of murdered by Karim, Prime Minister Basyrah very nasty. His Majesty the King to conquer the prince Basyrah but his heart was overcome by the Princess Royal Norain. Karim wants to have "fans Wisdom" of the King, with a fan that he can seize the King Basyrah and at the same time Karim wants to marry Princess Norain and forced to marry their prince Basyrah. When Karim has Hikmat fans he became angry.