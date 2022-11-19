Kiss - Animalize Live Uncensored

Not Available

First official live video from KISS. Recorded at Detroit Cobo Hall 1984 during their Animalize tour. Synopsis: with 11 cameras capturing each moviment, the Kiss impresses once more with this great concert. Recorded at Cabo Hall, Detroit, United States, December 1984, Paul Stanley, Genne Simmons, Eric Car e Bruce Kulick play hits by the Kiss as "Rock and Roll All Night" and "Lick it Up", "Heaven's On Fire" etc, and songs from the album Animalize (84). As if we were sitting next to the stage, this concert is a singular experience.