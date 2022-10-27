1982

Kiss Me Goodbye

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 1982

Studio

Boardwalk Productions

Not until three years after the death of her husband Jolly, Kay dares to move back into their former home, persuaded by her new fiancée Rupert. But soon her worst expectations come true, when not only her old memories haunt her, but also Jolly's ghost, who doesn't approve of her new mate. Invisible to anyone but Kay, he tries to prevent the wedding. Written by Tom Zoerner

Cast

Sally FieldKay
James CaanJolly
Jeff BridgesRupert
Claire TrevorCharlotte
Mildred NatwickMrs. Reilly
Paul DooleyKendall

View Full Cast >

Images