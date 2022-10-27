Kiss Me Goodbye

Not until three years after the death of her husband Jolly, Kay dares to move back into their former home, persuaded by her new fiancée Rupert. But soon her worst expectations come true, when not only her old memories haunt her, but also Jolly's ghost, who doesn't approve of her new mate. Invisible to anyone but Kay, he tries to prevent the wedding. Written by Tom Zoerner
|Sally Field
|Kay
|James Caan
|Jolly
|Jeff Bridges
|Rupert
|Claire Trevor
|Charlotte
|Mildred Natwick
|Mrs. Reilly
|Paul Dooley
|Kendall
