1953

Kiss Me Kate

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 1953

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Fred and Lilly are a divorced pair of actors who are brought together by Cole Porter who has written a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew. Of course, the couple seem to act a great deal like the characters they play. A fight on the opening night threatens the production, as well as two thugs who have the mistaken idea that Fred owes their boss money and insist on staying next to him all night.

Cast

Howard KeelFred Graham / Petruchio
Ann MillerLois Lane / Bianca
Keenan WynnLippy
Bobby Van'Gremio'
Tommy RallBill Calhoun 'Lucentio'
James WhitmoreSlug

