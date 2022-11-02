Kiss My Snake

Not Available

This is the story of a little village in Thailand with a very dangerous tradition. In this strange little village, the world's most dangerous serpent, the King Cobra, has become both a pet and a business partner of a deadly cottage industry. The entire village-from elders to children-works as one and performs relentlessly at their temple to attract tourists and herb buyers. The main attraction is the boxing matches, man versus snake, one on one! Bites are commonplace, but the village has no anti-serum to combat the deadly toxins and the nearest hospital is over an hour away by car. The film portrays the lives of the fighters and documents this dangerous performance-sport of snake-boxing, the art of theatrically antagonizing the largest venomous snakes in the world. Some of the boxers have been bitten dozens of times, but despite losing fingers and friends, the boxers love their snakes and their perilous profession