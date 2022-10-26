1985

Kiss of the Spider Woman

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 25th, 1985

Studio

Hector Babenco Filmes

Luis Molina and Valentin Arregui are cell mates in a South American prison. Luis, a homosexual, is found guilty of immoral behaviour and Valentin is a political prisoner. To escape reality Luis invents romantic movies, while Valentin tries to keep his mind on the situation he's in. During the time they spend together, the two men come to understand and respect one another.

Cast

William HurtLuis Molina
Raúl JuliáValentin Arregui
Sônia BragaLeni Lamaison / Marta
José LewgoyWarden
Miriam PiresMolina's Mother
Milton GonçalvesPedro

