Kiss of the Spider Woman

Luis Molina and Valentin Arregui are cell mates in a South American prison. Luis, a homosexual, is found guilty of immoral behaviour and Valentin is a political prisoner. To escape reality Luis invents romantic movies, while Valentin tries to keep his mind on the situation he's in. During the time they spend together, the two men come to understand and respect one another.
|William Hurt
|Luis Molina
|Raúl Juliá
|Valentin Arregui
|Sônia Braga
|Leni Lamaison / Marta
|José Lewgoy
|Warden
|Miriam Pires
|Molina's Mother
|Milton Gonçalves
|Pedro
