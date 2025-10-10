2025

Kiss of the Spider Woman

  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Bill Condon

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 2025

Studio

Josephson Entertainment

Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna.

Cast

Tonatiuh ElizarrarazLuis Molina / Kendall Nesbitt
Diego LunaValentín Arregui / Armando
Jennifer LopezIngrid Luna / Aurora / The Spider Woman
Bruno BichirThe Warden
Thomas CanestraroDesiderio's Henchman
David TurnerKendall Nesbitt

View Full Cast >

Images