Kiss of the Spider Woman

Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna.
|Tonatiuh Elizarraraz
|Luis Molina / Kendall Nesbitt
|Diego Luna
|Valentín Arregui / Armando
|Jennifer Lopez
|Ingrid Luna / Aurora / The Spider Woman
|Bruno Bichir
|The Warden
|Thomas Canestraro
|Desiderio's Henchman
|David Turner
|Kendall Nesbitt
