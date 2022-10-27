A struggling, single mom with a precocious young daughter also has an unpaid mortgage. She falls back on her pool-playing skills to pay off her debts. But just as she plays her way into a big money tournament, a globe-trotting ladies' man threatens to disrupt her life with her daughter and her peace of mind. Suddenly, everything's riding on a single shot.
|Dennis Franz
|Max Fleischer
|David Marciano
|Rick Powell
|Teddy Wilson
|Billy Tatum
|Dorian Harewood
|Kevin Merrick
|Adilah Barnes
|Amanda Gilbert
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Sarah Collins
