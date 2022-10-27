1989

Kiss Shot

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

April 10th, 1989

April 10th, 1989

Studio

Jerry London Productions

A struggling, single mom with a precocious young daughter also has an unpaid mortgage. She falls back on her pool-playing skills to pay off her debts. But just as she plays her way into a big money tournament, a globe-trotting ladies' man threatens to disrupt her life with her daughter and her peace of mind. Suddenly, everything's riding on a single shot.

Cast

Dennis FranzMax Fleischer
David MarcianoRick Powell
Teddy WilsonBilly Tatum
Dorian HarewoodKevin Merrick
Adilah BarnesAmanda Gilbert
Whoopi GoldbergSarah Collins

