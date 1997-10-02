Kiss the Girls

Forensic psychologist Alex Cross travels to North Carolina and teams with escaped kidnap victim Kate McTiernan to hunt down "Casanova," a serial killer who abducts strong-willed women and forces them to submit to his demands. The trail leads to Los Angeles, where the duo discovers that the psychopath may not be working alone.
|Ashley Judd
|Kate McTiernan
|Cary Elwes
|Det. Nick Ruskin
|Alex McArthur
|Davey Sikes
|Tony Goldwyn
|Dr. William 'Will' Rudolph
|Jay O. Sanders
|FBI Agent Kyle Craig
|Bill Nunn
|Det. John Sampson
