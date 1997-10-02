1997

Kiss the Girls

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1997

Studio

Paramount

Forensic psychologist Alex Cross travels to North Carolina and teams with escaped kidnap victim Kate McTiernan to hunt down "Casanova," a serial killer who abducts strong-willed women and forces them to submit to his demands. The trail leads to Los Angeles, where the duo discovers that the psychopath may not be working alone.

Cast

Ashley JuddKate McTiernan
Cary ElwesDet. Nick Ruskin
Alex McArthurDavey Sikes
Tony GoldwynDr. William 'Will' Rudolph
Jay O. SandersFBI Agent Kyle Craig
Bill NunnDet. John Sampson

