1964

Kisses For My President

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1964

Studio

Not Available

When the women of America join together on election day and elect a Leslie McCloud as the US President, things get a little awkward. Especially for her husband Thad McCloud. He, as First Husband, must take over the job as The First Lady, in the women's groups and garden parties.

Cast

Polly BergenU.S. President Leslie McCloud
Eli WallachRaphael Valdez Jr.
Arlene DahlDoris Reid Weaver
Edward AndrewsSen. Walsh
William WalkerJoseph
Donald MaySecret Service Agent John O'Connor

Images