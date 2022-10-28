Kisses For My President

When the women of America join together on election day and elect a Leslie McCloud as the US President, things get a little awkward. Especially for her husband Thad McCloud. He, as First Husband, must take over the job as The First Lady, in the women's groups and garden parties.
|Polly Bergen
|U.S. President Leslie McCloud
|Eli Wallach
|Raphael Valdez Jr.
|Arlene Dahl
|Doris Reid Weaver
|Edward Andrews
|Sen. Walsh
|William Walker
|Joseph
|Donald May
|Secret Service Agent John O'Connor
View Full Cast >