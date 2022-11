Not Available

Tamayura combines Kitaro's new-age sound with vibrantly colorful visuals performed by Kochi Tamano and Harupin-Ha Butoh Dance Theater. Impressive choreography propels the bizarre, dreamlike sequences that are sure to delight performance-art enthusiasts. Songs include "Magma," "Mercury," "Nageki," "Beam Wave," "Sitara" and "Uranus." Forget candles and a bath, this mellow music is all that's needed to help you relax.