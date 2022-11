Not Available

After suffering a brutal rape, Marie (Katharina Wressnig) doesn't leave her house for a year. When she rents a room to Tom (Peter Sarsgaard), she begins to suspect he may be the serial killer who's filling local news reports; nonetheless, an attraction develops between the two. But when Marie's flirty sister (Angeline Ball) arrives for a visit, the tense balance in the household is thrown into an uproar in this psychological drama.