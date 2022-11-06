Not Available

Kizhakku Karai

    Sekhar (Chandrasekhar) and Murali (Prabhu) are best friends. Murali sacrifices his job opportunity for his friend and Sekhar becomes a custom officer. So Murali goes back to his native village. His cousin Mahalakshmi (Kushboo) falls in love with him. Ranganathan (Vijayakumar), Murali's father, works with the smuggler Daaha (K. Rajpreeth) for 25 years. When Murali knew about his father's profession, he convinces his father to quit his job. Finally, Ranganathan decides to leave this odd job but Daaha kills him. Murali decides to take revenge and becomes also a smuggler.

