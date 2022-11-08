Kkumui jein

Sohyun, a runaway, is left alone after her close friend Jungho disappears. By accident, she gets to know a transgender woman named Jane. She joins Jane and her close-knit community of runaways, who are as comforting and loving as a real family. Sohyun feels happy and at peace. But her happiness does not last long. There is something wrong with Jane’s health.
|Koo Gyo-hwan
|Jane
|Lee Joo-young
|Ji-soo
|Park Hyun-young
|Joo-hee
|Lee Hak-joo
|Jong-ho
|Park Kyung-Hye
|Na-kyung
|Kim Ga-hee
|Eun-jo
