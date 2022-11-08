Not Available

Kkumui jein

Sohyun, a runaway, is left alone after her close friend Jungho disappears. By accident, she gets to know a transgender woman named Jane. She joins Jane and her close-knit community of runaways, who are as comforting and loving as a real family. Sohyun feels happy and at peace. But her happiness does not last long. There is something wrong with Jane’s health.

Koo Gyo-hwanJane
Lee Joo-youngJi-soo
Park Hyun-youngJoo-hee
Lee Hak-jooJong-ho
Park Kyung-HyeNa-kyung
Kim Ga-heeEun-jo

