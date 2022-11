Not Available

The film revolves around Shahrol, a 28 year-old bike enthusiast, who comes to Kuala Lumpur (KL) in search of a better life. It was there that he meets Ayu, a naive village girl, in search of her boyfriend. The two began to bear feelings for each other, but the road was not without thorns. Shahrol finds himself being challenge by Pit, who wants to upstage the one skill that Shahrol is passionate about... motor-racing.