It is a sunny summer day in 1943. Poland is under German occupation. A group of young people, inhabitants of a nearby village, goes to the forest to gather fir cones and brushwood to use as firewood. They talk, flirt and make plans for the future. However this outing has an unexpected outcome: a certain event that is new to them will change their lives and the lives of other people who appear as the story develops.
|Szymon Nowak
|Marek
|Kamil Przystał
|Wituś
|Filip Kosior
|Żyd
|Weronika Lewoń
|Maryśka
|Ewa Jakubowicz
|Rozalka
|Marek Kasprzyk
View Full Cast >