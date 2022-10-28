Not Available

Klezmer

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It is a sunny summer day in 1943. Poland is under German occupation. A group of young people, inhabitants of a nearby village, goes to the forest to gather fir cones and brushwood to use as firewood. They talk, flirt and make plans for the future. However this outing has an unexpected outcome: a certain event that is new to them will change their lives and the lives of other people who appear as the story develops.

Cast

Szymon NowakMarek
Kamil PrzystałWituś
Filip KosiorŻyd
Weronika LewońMaryśka
Ewa JakubowiczRozalka
Marek Kasprzyk

View Full Cast >

Images