Kneel Before Me

Not Available

After a young man marries, he starts having hallucinations that he is the Marquis De Sade. He begins having nightmares that he is attending deviant S&M orgies, where he engages in whippings, piercings and other degradations against women, and ending with his tying up and strangling his new wife. Terrified of these images, he turns to a doctor who specializes in these problems, but he doesn't know that the doctor has her own kind of "treatment" in mind for him. Written by [email protected]