Knight Rider 2000

In the future, guns are banned and criminals are frozen for the duration of their sentences. A recent spate of killings involving handguns brings Michael Knight back to fight for justice, but he insists of the help of KITT, his artificially-intelligent car from decades ago. The only problem is that KITT has been deactivated.
|Edward Mulhare
|Devon Miles
|Susan Norman
|Officer Shawn McCormick
|Carmen Argenziano
|Russell Maddock / Voice of K.I.T.T.
|Mitch Pileggi
|Thomas J. Watts
|Eugene Clark
|Officer Kurt Miller
|Christine Healy
|Commissioner Ruth Daniels
