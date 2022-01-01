1993

In the future, as a result of devastating wars, all suitable for cultivation of land turned into one big lifeless desert. In the search of fertile lands around the world were traveling group of nomadic farmers. But one of the distant city genesis in these lands came cyborgs. For the operation they need human resources, or more simply - blood. To combat this army of Vampire creator has been sent cyborg Gabriel (Christopherson). In this he will help the girl Nea (Long), whose parents as a child killed the main villain - Job (Henriksen).