2009

Knowing

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 19th, 2009

Studio

Summit Entertainment

A teacher opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school; in it are some chilling predictions -- some that have already occurred and others that are about to -- that lead him to believe his family plays a role in the events that are about to unfold.

Cast

Rose ByrneDiana Wayland
Chandler CanterburyCaleb Koestler
Ben MendelsohnPhil Bergman
Nadia TownsendGrace Koestler
D.G. MaloneyThe Stranger
Lara RobinsonLucinda Embry / Abby Wayland

Images

