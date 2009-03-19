A teacher opens a time capsule that has been dug up at his son's elementary school; in it are some chilling predictions -- some that have already occurred and others that are about to -- that lead him to believe his family plays a role in the events that are about to unfold.
|Rose Byrne
|Diana Wayland
|Chandler Canterbury
|Caleb Koestler
|Ben Mendelsohn
|Phil Bergman
|Nadia Townsend
|Grace Koestler
|D.G. Maloney
|The Stranger
|Lara Robinson
|Lucinda Embry / Abby Wayland
