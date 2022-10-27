Knucklehead

The film centers on a fight promoter (Mark Feuerstein) deeply in debt to his crooked rival. Desperate for a new fighter that will help him win back everything he owes, the promoter catches a break when a 450-pound church handyman (Paul "Big Show" Wight) who has spent his entire life in an orphanage agrees to wrestle on behalf of his fellow orphans.
|Dennis Farina
|Memphis Earl
|Mark Feuerstein
|Eddie Sullivan
|Melora Hardin
|Mary
|Paul Wight
|Walter Krunk
|Wendie Malick
|Sister Francesca
|Rebecca Creskoff
|Tina
