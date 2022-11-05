Kochajmy syrenki

Polish musical comedy. The film focuses on two friends who spend their vacation in the beautiful countryside of Mazury. They buy a very nice car (Syrenka), but in order to pay for it the men need to start working as solicitors for a notable art impresario named Koszajtis. Soon they get thrown right in the middle of a hilarious war between two rivaling music-and-dance groups.
|Jacek Fedorowicz
|Aleksander
|Alicja Sędzińska
|Dorota, solistka "Żywiołów"
|Czesław Wołłejko
|Seweryn Patera, gwiazda zespołu "Jeździmy z humorkiem"
|Janusz Kłosiński
|Jan Koszajtis, szef zespołu "Jeździmy z humorkiem"
|Wojciech Rajewski
|Zenon Pimonow, szef zespołu "Żywioły"
|Adam Pawlikowski
|Cwaniak Nurkiewicz
