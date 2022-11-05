Not Available

Kochajmy syrenki

  • Music
  • Comedy

Polish musical comedy. The film focuses on two friends who spend their vacation in the beautiful countryside of Mazury. They buy a very nice car (Syrenka), but in order to pay for it the men need to start working as solicitors for a notable art impresario named Koszajtis. Soon they get thrown right in the middle of a hilarious war between two rivaling music-and-dance groups.

Cast

Jacek FedorowiczAleksander
Alicja SędzińskaDorota, solistka "Żywiołów"
Czesław WołłejkoSeweryn Patera, gwiazda zespołu "Jeździmy z humorkiem"
Janusz KłosińskiJan Koszajtis, szef zespołu "Jeździmy z humorkiem"
Wojciech RajewskiZenon Pimonow, szef zespołu "Żywioły"
Adam PawlikowskiCwaniak Nurkiewicz

