Not Available

Koi-ken! Watashitachi Anime ni Nacchatta!

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marvy Jack

Koi-Ken Love Research club member Kaede Wakamiya comments that being an idol must be extremely easy- A comment that irritates idol Nagisa Toyama. At the suggestion of her manager, all female members of the Koi-Ken club are invited to become an idol unit with Nagisa. Kaede then realizes that maybe being an idol isn't so easy after all...

Cast

Kaori NazukaNagisa Toyama
Kikuko InoueHaruka Kikui
Rie KugimiyaMari Kikui
Ryōko ShintaniSakura Akagi
Sakura TangeHotaru Yamabuki
Haruka TomatsuKaede Wakamiya

View Full Cast >

Images