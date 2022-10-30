Koi-ken! Watashitachi Anime ni Nacchatta!

Koi-Ken Love Research club member Kaede Wakamiya comments that being an idol must be extremely easy- A comment that irritates idol Nagisa Toyama. At the suggestion of her manager, all female members of the Koi-Ken club are invited to become an idol unit with Nagisa. Kaede then realizes that maybe being an idol isn't so easy after all...
|Kaori Nazuka
|Nagisa Toyama
|Kikuko Inoue
|Haruka Kikui
|Rie Kugimiya
|Mari Kikui
|Ryōko Shintani
|Sakura Akagi
|Sakura Tange
|Hotaru Yamabuki
|Haruka Tomatsu
|Kaede Wakamiya
