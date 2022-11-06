Koinonia, ora miden

A formerly heroic air force pilot, now an alcoholic loser with a failed marriage, is appointed by his older brother in the Ministry of Commerce to investigate a tragic plane crash that killed 28 people. As he goes through the motions in an alcoholic daze, he gradually comes to realize that the wreck was due to criminal negligence and failure to follow mandatory safety regulations.
|Mairi Hronopoulou
|Lia
|Zoras Tsapelis
|Sergios
|Andreas Barkoulis
|Fotis
|Byron Pallis
|Vasilis
|Tasso Kavadia
|Mother
|Angelos Antonopoulos
|Poliaski
