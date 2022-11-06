Not Available

Koinonia, ora miden

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A formerly heroic air force pilot, now an alcoholic loser with a failed marriage, is appointed by his older brother in the Ministry of Commerce to investigate a tragic plane crash that killed 28 people. As he goes through the motions in an alcoholic daze, he gradually comes to realize that the wreck was due to criminal negligence and failure to follow mandatory safety regulations.

Cast

Mairi HronopoulouLia
Zoras TsapelisSergios
Andreas BarkoulisFotis
Byron PallisVasilis
Tasso KavadiaMother
Angelos AntonopoulosPoliaski

View Full Cast >

Images