Kollura Sri Mookambika (Kannada: ಕೊಲ್ಲೂರ ಶ್ರೀ ಮೂಕಾಂಬಿಕಾ) is a 1993 Indian Kannada mythological - devotional film, directed and produced by Renuka Sharma.[1] Chi. Udaya Shankar has written the story and screenplay and Pughalendi Mahadevan has scored the music. The film stars Sridhar, Bhavya and Vajramuni in the lead roles. The film is centered on the Goddess Mookambika.