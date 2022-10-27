A horrid crime was committed at a wedding reception and bridesmaid Chi Ching was the lone eyewitness. At the police station, she recognised the suspect, Suen Ling, in a line up. She also discovered the affair between this stranger and her lover. All of a sudden the emotional turmoil surrounding her chronic illness resurfaced and quickly grew beyond control.
|Roy Chow Hin-Yeung
|Chi Ming
|Angelica Lee
|Chi Ching
|Liu Kai-Chi
|Suen Ling
|Annie Man
|Ah-Shan
|Raymond Wong
|Bridegroom
|Karena Lam
|Suen Ling
