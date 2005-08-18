2005

Komodo vs. Cobra

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 2005

Studio

CineTel Films

A team of environmentalists, including a reporter, her camera man, and an environmentalist's famous girlfriend charter a boat and with the captain, sail to a military island. They suspect the island is hosting to illegal activities. Upon arrival, however, they find no one. They finally reach a deserted house, where they find Dr. Susan Richardson, who tells them that everyone on the island is dead, including her father. Richardson's team were working on a compound that could make edible plants grow to super size, however the military intervened with plans of their own. They wanted to test the compound's effects on animals, and proceeded to feed it to several komodo dragons and cobras.

Cast

Michelle BorthDr. Susan Richardson
Jerri MantheySandra Crescent
Ted MonteTed
Glori-Anne GilbertDarla
Rene RiveraDirk Preston
Jay RichardsonDr. William Richardson

