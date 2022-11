Not Available

Koodal Nagar movie story is set in a suburb of Madurai. Suryan (Bharath) and Chandran (Bharath) are twins. Suryan, the elder of the two is soft spoken guy who works at a local lending library and he falls in love with Manimekala (Bhavana), daughter of Namasivayam (Mahadevan) the local politician-don and MLA. Chandran, the younger one, works as a mortuary assistant in the local government hospital and he's one among Namasivayam