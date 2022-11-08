Korou no Chi

Set in 1988 in Hiroshima, Japan, prior to the enactment of the anti-organized crime law. A rumor exists that Detective Shogo Ogami has ties with the yakuza. He is partnered with Detective Shuichi Hioka and they investigate a missing person case involving a financial company employee. Conflicts between opposing yakuza groups become more serious.
|Kōji Yakusho
|Shogo Ogami
|Tori Matsuzaka
|Shuichi Hioka
|Yoko Maki
|Rikako Takagi
|Kenichi Takito
|Daisuke Saga
|Takuma Otoo
|Shigeru Yoshida
|Joey Iwanaga
|Daiki Zenda
View Full Cast >