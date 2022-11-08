Not Available

Korou no Chi

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei

Set in 1988 in Hiroshima, Japan, prior to the enactment of the anti-organized crime law. A rumor exists that Detective Shogo Ogami has ties with the yakuza. He is partnered with Detective Shuichi Hioka and they investigate a missing person case involving a financial company employee. Conflicts between opposing yakuza groups become more serious.

Cast

Kōji YakushoShogo Ogami
Tori MatsuzakaShuichi Hioka
Yoko MakiRikako Takagi
Kenichi TakitoDaisuke Saga
Takuma OtooShigeru Yoshida
Joey IwanagaDaiki Zenda

